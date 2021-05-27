Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $34,916.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 87,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,146.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,494.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exterran by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exterran by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

