Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.33. 597,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,550,398. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

