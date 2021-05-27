Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 580,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,550,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $247.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

