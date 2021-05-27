EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.97

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.97 and traded as high as $9.37. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 83,658 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,300 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 652,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,572,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.