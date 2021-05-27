Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Pictet North America Advisors SA’s 6th Largest Position

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 4.6% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,924,034 shares of company stock worth $577,498,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $327.39. The stock had a trading volume of 49,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.