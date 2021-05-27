Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.36. The stock had a trading volume of 554,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,794. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,924,034 shares of company stock valued at $577,498,599. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

