Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $102,678.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $327.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

