Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Shares Up 0.9%

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCACU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the period.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

