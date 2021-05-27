FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $560,046.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.29 or 0.00973634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.36 or 0.09653020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00093205 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

