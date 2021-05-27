Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $488.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

