Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $488.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.26.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
