Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the April 29th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmmi by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmmi by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

