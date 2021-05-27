Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $897,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $62,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,987 shares of company stock worth $5,494,191. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

AGM opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.