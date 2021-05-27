Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

