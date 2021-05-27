Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Increased by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.02. 1,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,965. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $118.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

