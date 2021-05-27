Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman Sells 984 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FHI opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.18. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

