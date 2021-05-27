Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 164,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

