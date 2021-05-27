Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,003 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of O opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

