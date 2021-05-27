Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 155 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Safehold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Safehold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Safehold by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 34.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

SAFE opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,868,369.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.