Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,776 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after buying an additional 176,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,853,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $116.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

