Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,577 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $135,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756 in the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

