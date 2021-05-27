Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

KLA stock opened at $317.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

