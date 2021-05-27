Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 385 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LB stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

LB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

