Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FLMMF opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLMMF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

