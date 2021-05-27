Financial Analysis: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) versus Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 0.93% 1.52% 0.50% Titan Medical N/A -218.48% -31.06%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Insulet and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 8 7 0 2.47 Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insulet currently has a consensus target price of $266.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. Titan Medical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Insulet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insulet and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $904.40 million 19.29 $6.80 million $0.10 2,631.90 Titan Medical $20.00 million 9.64 -$24.18 million ($0.02) -88.00

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insulet has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Insulet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insulet beats Titan Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The Enos system enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and bariatric. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

