Fireball (FIRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120,919.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $120,919.00 and $98.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for $6.09 or 0.00016003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 241.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About Fireball

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,858 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.