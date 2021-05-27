Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FRMUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FRMUF stock remained flat at $$5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

