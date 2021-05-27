First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

