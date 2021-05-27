First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,218,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

