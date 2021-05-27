First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. 170,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 12,081 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $577,592.61. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,059 shares of company stock worth $1,381,430. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $4,083,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

