First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $28.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

