First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 7,700.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

