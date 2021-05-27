First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the April 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RFEM stock opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $78.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter.

