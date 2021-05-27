Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is New South Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $104,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $115.64. 111,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,704. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

