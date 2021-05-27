Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $175.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9 has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,784 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $308,560.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,393,654 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.