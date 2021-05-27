Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the April 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of PFO stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.