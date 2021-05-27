Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang Sells 1,290 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trevor Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 498,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

