Flow Hits Market Cap of $625.79 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Flow has a market capitalization of $625.79 million and $86.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.75 or 0.00039274 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.00354446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00187331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.71 or 0.00822045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

