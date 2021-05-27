Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells $106,062.96 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $106,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,910.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $577,758.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.73. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flux Power by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 469,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $3,315,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

