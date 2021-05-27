FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FMC were worth $26,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FMC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after buying an additional 214,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after buying an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 40.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,638,000 after buying an additional 272,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FMC by 39.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 945,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after buying an additional 267,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

