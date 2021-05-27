FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 69.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FNCB opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. FNCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

