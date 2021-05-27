Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.45.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $69,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $46,778,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after acquiring an additional 466,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.