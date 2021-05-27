Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 56.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

