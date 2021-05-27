Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the April 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FOJCY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $5.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

FOJCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Commerzbank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

