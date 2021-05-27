Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,811 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in FOX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FOX by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FOX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

