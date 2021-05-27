Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 15,754 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $546,663.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,879,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,722,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $362,087.18.

Shares of FDP opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

