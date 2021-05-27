FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.49% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $412,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTOC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

