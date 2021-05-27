FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.82. 9,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,179,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCI. Bank of America assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

