Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Trading Up 1%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) shares were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 13,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 16,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FUPBY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.189 dividend. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.