Fuse Network (FUSE) Achieves Market Cap of $6.87 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $827,886.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00343122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00184243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00034102 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.76 or 0.00837919 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.