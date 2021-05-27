FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chindata Group Holdings Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chindata Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chindata Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of CD opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Chindata Group has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -325.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,487,000 after buying an additional 191,747 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

